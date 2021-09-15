NEW DELHI : American company Poshmark Inc., a popular social commerce marketplace, announced launching its operations in India on Wednesday. The site is known for its new and pre-owned fashion , accessories and shoes for women, men and children. It also allows sale of beauty products and home decor items on its site. Earlier this year, it added pet accessories and supplies.

The company recently appointed Anuradha Balasubramanian as general manager, Poshmark India.

Beginning 15 September, Indian consumers will be able to join Poshmark's community of more than 80 million users and have access to a network of millions of shoppable closets, the company said.

Buyers will discover a highly engaging, interactive and social shopping experience that is curated and personalized by Poshmark’s seller community, it added.

“I am thrilled to launch Poshmark in India, one of the fastest-growing e-commerce markets in the world and a country with a vibrant culture of thrifting and appreciation for sustainability," said Manish Chandra, founder and chief executive officer of Poshmark. “As an Indian who grew up exploring the marketplaces of Old Delhi, I know first-hand how important it is to come together and connect as part of the shopping experience. I am confident that our social marketplace will resonate with Indian consumers and allow us to build a thriving and successful community here," Chandra said in a statement.

The marketplace is easy to use both for buyers and resellers as Poshmark claims anyone can sell items from their closet on the site which allows for seamless listing, merchandising, promotion, pricing, and shipping. It also offers fun and engaging social tools that include Posh Parties, Posh Stories, and Reposh, which makes it easy to resell items in just one click.

In addition, Indian community members will benefit from Poshmark’s buyer protection and authentication services and PoshPost, Poshmark’s simple and easy shipping service, the company said.

More recently, the company extended its reach beyond North America, launching Poshmark in Australia in February 2021. The company began expanding outside the US and entered Canada in May 2019.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.