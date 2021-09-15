Social shopping marketplace Poshmark launches in India

“I am thrilled to launch Poshmark in India, one of the fastest-growing e-commerce markets in the world and a country with a vibrant culture of thrifting and appreciation for sustainability," said Manish Chandra, founder and chief executive officer of Poshmark. “As an Indian who grew up exploring the marketplaces of Old Delhi, I know first-hand how important it is to come together and connect as part of the shopping experience. I am confident that our social marketplace will resonate with Indian consumers and allow us to build a thriving and successful community here," Chandra said in a statement.