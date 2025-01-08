Social-media companies decide content moderation is trending down
Alexa Corse , Meghan Bobrowsky , Jeff Horwitz , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 08 Jan 2025, 09:19 AM IST
SummaryMeta follows in X’s footsteps by letting users fact-check each other with “Community Notes.”
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Social-media companies never wanted to aggressively police content on their platforms. Now, they are deciding they don’t have to anymore.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less