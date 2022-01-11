Societe Generale renews 3.23 lakh sq ft office space lease in Bengaluru

“The year 2021 has emerged to be better than expected, considering the devastating wave we saw during the year. Demand continues to be led by technology companies. However, we are seeing greater appetite for office space by start-ups. The year 2022 will even be better, even if the concerns of Covid-19 persist. Gross absorption in 2022 will be about 15-20% higher as occupier confidence is back in the market," Ramesh Nair, CEO, India and MD, market development, Asia, Colliers.

