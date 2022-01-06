Société Générale SA’s vehicle-leasing business, ALD SA, agreed to acquire rival LeasePlan Corporation NV in a cash-and-share deal worth 4.9 billion euros, equivalent to $5.54 billion, the French bank said Thursday.

The deal shows how European banks are plumbing further-afield businesses to generate revenue in an era of perennially low interest rates. Chief Executive Frédéric Oudéa said the new unit would eventually become a third pillar alongside the bank’s retail-banking and insurance business lines, as well as its corporate and investment banking units.

Société Générale said the new combined entity, which will have a fleet of 3.5 million vehicles, would be well positioned to take advantage of trends including the rise of car sharing and more widespread use of electric vehicles.

ALD manages and leases out vehicles to companies. Privately held LeasePlan competes in similar areas but also caters to individual consumers.

Société Générale over the past few years has been focused on shoring up profitability, especially in the wake of the pandemic, when it notched losses related to its specialty of creating and selling complex structured products. The bank, one of France’s largest, said in 2020 that it would take less risk in its investment bank.

It also recently sold its asset-management arm, Lyxor Asset Management, to French asset manager Amundi SA for €825 million.

The efforts have been paying off: The bank nearly doubled its profit in the third quarter from a year earlier and its share price rose more than 77% last year.

The bank’s stock was up nearly 2% in midmorning trading after the LeasePlan deal was announced. It is expected to close by the end of the year.

Société Générale listed ALD in 2017, hoping to give investors a better view into the growing business. ALD’s share price rose 8% on news of the deal Thursday, but traded at roughly the same level as it did after its IPO nearly five years ago.

Société Générale will retain a 53% stake in the combined group. The tie-up is expected to add 5% to Société Générale’s earnings and around 80 basis points to its return on equity, a measure of profitability, starting in 2024, the bank said. It will also reduce its group capital by around 40 basis points.

ALD will pay €2 billion in cash to acquire LeasePlan from a consortium led by private-equity firm TDR Capital. LeasePlan shareholders will also take a nearly 31% stake in ALD. TDR and its partners bought Amsterdam-based LeasePlan €3.7 billion in 2015, later abandoning plans to list it.

