Sodexo targets schools, MSMEs in India2 min read . Updated: 02 Apr 2023, 11:57 PM IST
The company is planning to take its rewards and benefits programme beyond business-to-business, or corporate clients, and reach out to the consumers directly
Mumbai: The Sodexo Benefits and Rewards Services (BRS) is targeting schools and small merchants to expand its base in India. It will allow customers to use Sodexo cards on mobiles to buy school meals or products from kirana stores, said Sodexo BRS’ global chief executive Aurelian Sonet.
