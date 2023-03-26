Soft drinks to soaps: Reliance unveils big price war plan

"They want to compete with HUL's Surf and Lux, market leaders in their respective categories. They have a product, which is of ₹25 against ₹34 of Lux, it is a substantial incentive for the customer to try it once. Once the customer has tried it and the product is actually as good as Lux is, then Reliance can build a market. But if the consumer finds that it is slightly inferior to Lux, then Reliance will not succeed," said Singhal.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}