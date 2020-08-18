SoftBank bets $3.9 Billion on tech companies including Amazon, Tesla

The filing also shows a $183 million stake in Microsoft Corp., $111.5 million in PayPal Holdings Inc. and $108.8 million in Zoom Video Communications Inc. Also on the list were several Chinese names including streaming giants Bilibili Inc. and iQiyi Inc. as well as Singapore’s Sea Ltd., one of the world’s best performers over the past 18 months. While Son has said SoftBank invested in Facebook Inc. and Apple Inc., the companies were not listed among the latest disclosure of U.S.-listed holdings.