Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Companies >News >SoftBank bets heavily on option purchases, primarily in tech sector: Report
(File photo) people walk by a SoftBank shop in Tokyo

SoftBank bets heavily on option purchases, primarily in tech sector: Report

1 min read . 04 Sep 2020 Reuters

  • So far, SoftBank has spent roughly $10 billion buying shares
  • SoftBank has already built a stake worth around $1.2 billion in e-commerce giant Amazon, according to regulatory filings

SoftBank Group Corp made significant option purchases in the U.S. stock market in recent weeks as a way of temporarily investing some of its proceeds from asset sales, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

SoftBank Group Corp made significant option purchases in the U.S. stock market in recent weeks as a way of temporarily investing some of its proceeds from asset sales, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

In August, SoftBank Chief Executive Masayoshi Son had announced a new investment management subsidiary that would park excess cash from a massive asset sale program in liquid stocks.

In August, SoftBank Chief Executive Masayoshi Son had announced a new investment management subsidiary that would park excess cash from a massive asset sale program in liquid stocks.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

So far, SoftBank has spent roughly $10 billion buying shares. It has also spent more buying derivatives in U.S. stocks, the sources said. The Financial Times first reported on these derivative purchases on Friday.

A SoftBank spokeswoman declined to comment.

SoftBank has already built a stake worth around $1.2 billion in e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc, according to regulatory filings.

In addition to Amazon, the Japanese tech conglomerate has built stakes in Netflix Inc, Tesla Inc, Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc, according to the filings.

In total, SoftBank has injected roughly $4 billion building up these stakes.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated