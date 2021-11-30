SoftBank bets on Asian metaverse platform selling digital Gucci, Dior

Global tech companies are investing billions of dollars and rolling out new products catering to this emerging digital world. Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc. last month renamed itself after the virtual realm, vowing to spend billions of dollars on its metaverse division focused on augmented- and virtual-reality technologies. Microsoft Corp. has announced new software tools to enable more interactive virtual meetings in the metaverse. Nvidia Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc., which provide chips critical for metaverse infrastructure, have seen their share prices surge.