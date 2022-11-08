SoftBank billionaire Masayoshi Son to drop flamboyant earnings presentation
Charts with flying unicorns and geese laying golden eggs are set to be replaced with a more sedate performance amid a plunge in tech valuations
Masayoshi Son, the billionaire boss of SoftBank Group Corp., has long presided over a quarterly earnings ritual of zany slide presentations. One included a goose laying multibillion-dollar golden eggs and another flock of unicorns flying upward along a chart of growth in artificial intelligence.
No longer.
Mr. Son is planning to step back from the routine when the giant technology investor delivers its earnings Friday, instead greeting attendees with short remarks before handing the baton to his chief financial officer, according to a SoftBank agenda for the event. It is slated to be a more sedate presentation than those from Mr. Son, who also isn’t planning on taking questions from the media, according to people familiar with the company.
The more subdued role—which is likely to continue, the people said—comes as Tokyo-based SoftBank, the world’s most active startup investor in recent years, is in the midst of a difficult run. Tech valuations have continued to plunge, especially in China, an area of focus for the company.
SoftBank reported more than $35 billion in losses in the first half of the year, marking the first two consecutive quarters of losses at the company in 17 years. The red ink is expected to continue, though in lesser quantities, in SoftBank’s report Friday.
Much of the recent pain has been in the startup investing segment, the Vision Fund.The unit posted $19.9 billion in losses last quarter, amid plunging share prices of companies SoftBank backed as startups, such as ride-hail company Grab Holdings Ltd. and real-estate brokerage Compass.
The publicly traded holdings of the Vision Fund unit were down roughly $2.5 billion in the three months ending in September based on an analysis of the share prices and SoftBank’s holdings as of June 30. The losseswere driven by drops in share prices across most of its holdings, including WeWork Inc. and China-based artificial intelligence company SenseTime.
Additional markdowns are expected in SoftBank’s private startup holdings, according to the people familiar with the company. Decreases in private holdings typically lag public market drops.
Further sapping potential excitement from an earnings presentation is that SoftBank has offered little about its plans for the next phase of growth. Instead, Mr. Son has said the company is in defense mode, focused on raising cash.
In his slide presentation in August, he included an image of a Samurai warrior after losing a battle. “I am quite embarrassed and remorseful," he said.
Shareholders appear to be rewarding the company’s recent decision to turn away from investing in risky assets toward stock buybacks. After plunging nearly 50% between March 2021 through December, SoftBank shares surged 21% this year, most of that gain over the past month.
“There is a perceptible shift" in the strategy away from higher risk, said Paul Golding, an analyst at Macquarie Capital. That shift is “being digested in the market," he said.
Money for the buybacks has come from SoftBank’s decision to cash in on its biggest-ever golden egg: Chinese internet giant Alibaba. SoftBank funded Alibaba in its infancy and has reaped tens of billions of dollars as a result.
SoftBank’s stake appears to be about 10%, down from over 24% in June, as it sold a 9% stake in August and pledged another roughly 5% of shares in prepaid forward contracts—a way of raising money from shares without selling them, according to a Macquarie research report.
Currency markets have also helped the shares. Most of the company’s assets are in dollars, which has rallied by nearly 30% this year against the yen. The company reports its results in the Japanese currency.
Much of Mr. Son’s focus recently has been on its Arm unit, a U.K.-based microchip design company that SoftBank purchased for $32 billion in 2016, according to the people familiar with the company.
After years of stagnant revenue, sales have shot up recently amid a growth in salesfrom licensing its chip architecture. SoftBank has been trying to clean up the company and list it publicly again in 2023.
Mr. Son built SoftBank from its start in 1981 into one of Japan’s most valuable companies and one of the biggest tech investors in the world. He is something of a corporate celebrity in Japan, where CEOs typically assume lower public profiles.
Every three months, reporters pack into a hotel conference room for one to two hours to watch Mr. Son. With flash bulbs flickering, he delivers a lengthy PowerPoint highlighting SoftBank’s quarter and updates on its plans for rapid growth, typically adorned with charts zooming up, big swooshing arrows and stock images of people smiling on phones.
Quirky metaphors pepper the presentations. In 2017, a slide with a goose said “SoftBank = goose that lays the golden eggs." The golden eggs next to the goose were labeled as being worth more than $100 billion.
Early in the pandemic, Mr. Son flipped through a series of slides in which white horses ran into a ditch labeled the “valley of the coronavirus" while a flying unicorn soared over, signifying how some so-called unicorn startups would emerge stronger after the crisis.
Maritime metaphors abound. After WeWork’s valuation plunged in 2019, Mr. Son flipped through a slide with choppy seas that said “WeWork problem," and “significant decrease in profit." The presentation ended with a slide showing calm seas.
Last year, Mr. Son chose an outer space background for his slides on Arm, including one that said it would “power every revolution" in tech, including automotive and “Metaverse, etc."
In his August presentation, deep into a discussion on SoftBank’s losses,Mr. Son said uncharacteristically little about the chip designer.
“This time I am not in a positive mode," he said, according to a transcript. “Things are going well. That’s all I can say for sure about Arm today."