SoftBank Chief Masayoshi Son to meet PM Narendra Modi on November 27: Report

SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the company eyes more artificial intelligence and technology projects in the country, reported Reuters. 

Reuters
Published26 Nov 2024, 10:59 PM IST
NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Masayoshi Son, the billionaire founder of Japan's SoftBank Group Corp, will meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

While the matter of discussion was not immediately clear, the visit comes as SoftBank eyes more artificial intelligence and technology bets in Asia's third-largest economy. 

The source added that Son met Mukesh Ambani - India's richest man and chairman of oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries - on Tuesday. The duo discussed potential artificial intelligence opportunities in India.

Son's final schedule could change, the source said. They did not want to be named as they are not authorised to speak to media. 

SoftBank, Reliance and Modi's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 

SoftBank has reaped gains from successful listings of its backed companies, the most recent of which is food delivery firm Swiggy.

Indian shopping website OfBusiness, another firm SoftBank backs, is targeting a $1 billion IPO in 2025 amid a boom in Indian primary markets.

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra in New Delhi and Hritam Mukherjee in BengaluruEditing by David Goodman and Nick Zieminski)

First Published:26 Nov 2024, 10:59 PM IST
