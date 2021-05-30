SoftBank considers selling a $1.5 billion stake in Paytm

“A window to sell at least one-third of the overall stake on offer in the IPO may be available on a pro-rata basis for the existing investors, including SoftBank. A total of 3-5% stake may be monetized by SoftBank and, even after the IPO, SoftBank will have holdings of at least 15% in One97 Communications. After the IPO, in subsequent issues, parts of the stake could be sold," one of the two people said on condition of anonymity.