SoftBank cuts Lenskart stakes for second time, sells ₹2,888 cr worth shares to Goldman Sachs, Societe Generale, others

SoftBank continues to offload its holding in Lenskart, selling shares worth ₹2,888 crore just two months after selling ₹2,873 crore worth of its stake in the eyewear retailer.

In the latest transaction, Japan-based SoftBank ​Group, through its affiliate SVF II Lightbulb (Cayman) Ltd, offloaded a total of 4.5 crore equity shares in 22 tranches, amounting to a 2.58 per cent stake in Gurugram-based Lenskart, said the block deal data on the BSE.

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In June, SoftBank sold a 3.25 per cent stake in Lenskart for ₹2,873 crore. Following the sale, shares of Lenskart Solutions fell 0.28 per cent to close at ₹659.70 apiece on the BSE on Monday.

Who bought the shares? The block deal saw participation from a wide range of institutional investors.

Domestic buyers included National Pension System Trust and mutual funds managed by SBI, Edelweiss, Nippon India, Franklin Templeton, HDFC, HSBC, ICICI Prudential, Motilal Oswal and Sundaram.

Also Read | Lenskart gain 5% after incorporating new subsidiary

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance was also among the buyers.

Among foreign investors, financial services company Societe Generale picked up the largest number of shares, acquiring 1,07,35,000 shares, representing a 0.62 per cent stake.

This was followed by Goldman Sachs, which bought 84.31 lakh equity shares in Lenskart for ₹541.06 crore. Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund acquired 47.71 lakh shares for ₹306.17 crore, while Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group Inc. picked up 37.28 lakh shares for ₹239.2 crore.

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Other foreign investors that lapped up Lenskart shares included Ghisallo Capital Management, Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas Financial Markets, Wasatch Global Investors, and Integrated Core Strategies Asia.

Other buyers included Frankfurt-based Universal Investment, Teachers' Retirement System of the State of Illinois, Pennsylvania Public School Employees' Retirement System and Kuwait Investment Authority.

The shares were sold at an average price of ₹641.75 apiece, taking the combined deal size to ₹2,887.87 crore, the block deal data showed

As per the shareholding pattern for June 2026, SoftBank held a 9.86% stake in Lenskart, which appears to have reduced to 7.28% following the above-mentioned block deals. Meanwhile, HSBC MF held a 1.15% stake, while SBI Mutual Fund held a 2.44% stake in the company.

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The latest transaction brought SoftBank's holding in Lenskart down to 7.28% from 9.86%, although it remains the second-largest public shareholder in the eyewear firm.

Platinum Jasmine A 2018 Trust, an arm of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, continues to be the largest public shareholder of Lenskart with a 9.77 per cent stake.

(With inputs from agencies)