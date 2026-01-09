SoftBank cuts stake in Ola Electric again, now owns 13.53%. Check details

Japan's SoftBank sold a 2.15% stake in Ola Electric through open market transactions from 3 September 2025 to 5 January 2026, according to an exchange filing.

The conglomerate has trimmed its stake from 15.68% to 13.53% through its investment vehicle SVF II OSTRICH.

The exchange filing read, “SVF II OSTRICH (DE) LLC has disposed of an aggregate of 94,628,299 equity shares of Ola Electric Mobility Limited in a series of disposals undertaken between September 3, 2025 and January 5, 2026, with the disposal on January 5, 2026 breaching the 2% threshold specified in Regulation 29(2) of the SEBI Takeover Regulations.”

Last year, SVF II OSTRICH (DE) LLC sold a total of 94,943,459 equity shares of Ola Electric Mobility through a series of disposals between 15 July 2025 and 2 September 2025. This reduced its ownership stake from 17.83% to 15.68%.

Ola Electric share price The exchange filing was published during market hours on Friday, 9 January. Ola Electric's share price dropped by 2.42% to ₹39.49 at around 4:08 PM on Friday.

Promoter offloads shares Earlier, Bhavish Aggarwal, the founder and promoter of Ola Electric Mobility, sold an additional 4.2 crore shares on 17 December, following his sale of 2.6 crore shares the day before, as reported by Mint.

The company had previously clarified that these sales were meant to fully repay a ₹260 crore loan at the promoter level.

Ola Electric said that the share sale was a one-time, limited monetisation of the founder’s personal stake, carried out only to fully repay the loan.

