SoftBank Emerges as a Big Loser of the Tech Downturn. Again

SoftBank Emerges as a Big Loser of the Tech Downturn. Again11 min read . Updated: 03 Aug 2022, 06:23 PM IST
CEO Masayoshi Son pledged to curb his aggressive investment bets yet plunged into startups last year at the market top
CEO Masayoshi Son pledged to curb his aggressive investment bets yet plunged into startups last year at the market top
Early last year, Masayoshi Son addressed his staff on a video call. At the time, startup companies were surging in value, but SoftBank Group Corp. wasn’t investing in enough of them.