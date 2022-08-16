Making sense of SoftBank’s long road to redemption

Take SVF 1, which has been around since 2017 and has had some time to invest and exit. On its current public holdings of 23 companies, it is down about 26% on its investment cost of $32.5 billion. In 10 of these, SVF 1 invested at least $1 billion, including Indian company Paytm. As of June 2022, in just four of these 10 companies was SVF 1 in the money. And its loss in just one company, DiDi Global, exceeded the gains made elsewhere.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}