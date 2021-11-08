SoftBank Group to buy back up to 14.6% of shares

SoftBank Group to buy back up to 14.6% of shares1 min read . 02:25 PM IST
The share buyback plan comes after the Japanese conglomerate completed a record 2.5 trillion yen buyback in May
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The share buyback plan comes after the Japanese conglomerate completed a record 2.5 trillion yen buyback in May
SoftBank Group Corp said on Monday it would buy back up to one trillion yen ($8.82 billion) of its own shares, or 14.6% of outstanding stock.
SoftBank Group Corp said on Monday it would buy back up to one trillion yen ($8.82 billion) of its own shares, or 14.6% of outstanding stock.
The plan comes after the Japanese conglomerate completed a record 2.5 trillion yen buyback in May.
The plan comes after the Japanese conglomerate completed a record 2.5 trillion yen buyback in May.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!