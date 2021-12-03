Money is no longer a constraint for young entrepreneurs, Son insisted. "Nowadays, young people are fortunate. When I was young, there were no venture capitalists. . I had to go to borrow money from bank, begging for money each month. .. Today, even if you are just a college student from a humble home, if you have an idea and lots of passion to bring your friends and partners...and create a business model and plan and then have a small start…If you can prove a little bit of things, and if you can explain a little bit better to some of the investors -- the money comes. Money is no longer a constraint. It’s just your dream, passion, intelligence, focus, that’s all it takes," he concluded.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}