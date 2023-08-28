Companies
SoftBank India scores over $5.5 billion exits since 2018
Summary
- Of the total, about $1.5 billion was booked in the last 12-18 months, said Sumer Juneja, managing partner, SoftBank Investment Advisers
MUMBAI : Late-stage technology investor SoftBank Investment Advisers has made more than $5.5 billion in exits from its Indian portfolio since it began operations in November 2018 in Mumbai, said Sumer Juneja, the firm’s managing partner.
