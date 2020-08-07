SoftBank is poised to return to profit after record losses

Son, who suffered disaster on top of fiasco in the months through March, has had almost everything go his way since then. A global rally in tech shares has lifted the value of SoftBank’s stakes in publicly traded firms like Uber Technologies Inc. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The initial public offering market has turned red-hot, boosting the prospects for his portfolio of about 90 startups. SoftBank’s shares have climbed to a two-decade high with the help of record buybacks.