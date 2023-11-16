SoftBank likely to sell stake worth $150 million in Delhivery: Report

Softbank likely to sell stake worth $150 million in Delhivery

Multinational investment holding firm, SoftBank, is likely to sell a stake worth $150 million in logistics firm Delhivery via a fresh block deal, Moneycontrol reported on Thursday citing sources. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Japenese conglomerate is reportedly selling 4% stake in Delhivery, via a block deal, reported the business news website in a social media post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Delhivery's shares closed 0.6% higher at 413.85 rupees on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mint couldn't independently verify the claim. Till now, there has been no official confirmation by SoftBank and Delhivery.

SoftBank, through its subsidiary SvF Doorbell (Cayman), owned a 14.5% stake in the logistics firm as of September 30. Earlier, the group had offloaded 3.8% of its stake in March. Kotak Mahindra Capital is the advisor on the block deal, Moneycontrol's post said.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.