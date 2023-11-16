Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  SoftBank likely to sell stake worth $150 million in Delhivery: Report

SoftBank likely to sell stake worth $150 million in Delhivery: Report

Livemint

Softbank likely to sell stake worth $150 million in Delhivery

SoftBank sold stake worth $150 million in Delhivery in bulk deal

Multinational investment holding firm, SoftBank, is likely to sell a stake worth $150 million in logistics firm Delhivery via a fresh block deal, Moneycontrol reported on Thursday citing sources.

The Japenese conglomerate is reportedly selling 4% stake in Delhivery, via a block deal, reported the business news website in a social media post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Delhivery's shares closed 0.6% higher at 413.85 rupees on Thursday.

Mint couldn't independently verify the claim. Till now, there has been no official confirmation by SoftBank and Delhivery.

SoftBank, through its subsidiary SvF Doorbell (Cayman), owned a 14.5% stake in the logistics firm as of September 30. Earlier, the group had offloaded 3.8% of its stake in March. Kotak Mahindra Capital is the advisor on the block deal, Moneycontrol's post said.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 16 Nov 2023, 09:12 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.