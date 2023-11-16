SoftBank likely to sell stake worth $150 million in Delhivery: Report
Multinational investment holding firm, SoftBank, is likely to sell a stake worth $150 million in logistics firm Delhivery via a fresh block deal, Moneycontrol reported on Thursday citing sources.
The Japenese conglomerate is reportedly selling 4% stake in Delhivery, via a block deal, reported the business news website in a social media post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Delhivery's shares closed 0.6% higher at 413.85 rupees on Thursday.
Mint couldn't independently verify the claim. Till now, there has been no official confirmation by SoftBank and Delhivery.
SoftBank, through its subsidiary SvF Doorbell (Cayman), owned a 14.5% stake in the logistics firm as of September 30. Earlier, the group had offloaded 3.8% of its stake in March. Kotak Mahindra Capital is the advisor on the block deal, Moneycontrol's post said.
