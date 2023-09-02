SoftBank lines up Apple, Nvidia as strategic arm IPO backers2 min read 02 Sep 2023, 06:23 AM IST
SoftBank has secured strategic investors for Arm's IPO, including Apple, Nvidia, Intel, and Samsung. The IPO is expected to raise $5bn to $7bn.
SoftBank Group Corp. has lined up some of Arm Ltd.’s biggest customers as strategic investors for the chip company’s initial public offering, including Apple Inc., Nvidia Corp., Intel Corp. and Samsung Electronics Co., according to people familiar with the situation.
