SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son is making big bets, leaning heavily on borrowing
SummarySoftBank Group is investing heavily in a cluster of AI companies. There are concerns around the reliance on debt and overvaluation
SoftBank Group, the Japanese conglomerate known for its big bets in the technology sector, is in the news for leading a $40 billion investment in OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT. Its latest investments valued OpenAI at $300 billion, two times its valuation in October 2024, when it raised $6.6 billion from a clutch of investors, including SoftBank.