SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son is making big bets, leaning heavily on borrowing

Two years ago, SoftBank posted a $6.2 billion loss for the quarter ended September 2023. It was due to the bankruptcy of WeWork, an office-sharing startup, another big bet of Masayoshi. It was followed by the tech sell-off of 2021-22, triggered by high interest rates, inflation and recession fears. That also dented SoftBank's financial performance. While it reported a net profit of ¥636.2 billion for the nine months ended December 2024, it lost money in the final three months. All these have not deterred Masayoshi from doubling down on AI investments.