Home >Companies >News >SoftBank resumes buybacks with modest $380 million in September
SoftBank acknowledged in July it might not complete the buybacks by its originally scheduled target of March 31, the end of its fiscal year. (Photo: Bloomberg)
SoftBank acknowledged in July it might not complete the buybacks by its originally scheduled target of March 31, the end of its fiscal year. (Photo: Bloomberg)

SoftBank resumes buybacks with modest $380 million in September

1 min read . Updated: 14 Oct 2020, 04:19 PM IST Isis Almeida , Agnieszka de Sousa , Bloomberg

SoftBank Group resumed buying back shares in Sept, shelling out ¥40.1 billion ($380 million) after suspending in August a multi-billion-dollar program that’s proven instrumental in buoying the stock

SoftBank Group Corp. resumed buying back shares in September, shelling out ¥40.1 billion ($380 million) after suspending in August a multi-billion-dollar program that’s proven instrumental in buoying the stock.

Masayoshi Son’s conglomerate bought back 6.17 million shares last month, it said in a filing Wednesday, part of a now half-completed 2.5 trillion yen buyback program. The firm halted that in early August, about a month before announcing a deal to sell UK chip designer Arm Ltd. to Nvidia Corp. for $40 billion.

The Japanese company resumed buying on Sept. 15, the day after unveiling that mega-deal, then bought on every single business day till the final five days of the September quarter, when it’s prohibited from doing so. Despite the flurry of purchases, its shares are still down 2% over the month, after news emerged that the company was trading tech options, a strategy some investors deemed risky.

Still, SoftBank’s stock is at two-decade highs, bouncing back after a year of coronavirus setbacks and losses at startups such as WeWork. It’s more than doubled from its March Covid-19 trough, aided also by plans to offload ¥4.5 trillion in assets -- an effort SoftBank is on track to surpass.

It’s so far only spent roughly ¥1 trillion of its envisioned share repurchase amount. As of September, it had used just a fraction of the ¥500 billion it pledged in a program decided on June 25. It also hasn’t launched a ¥1 trillion buyback plan the board agreed upon on July 30. SoftBank acknowledged in July it might not complete the buybacks by its originally scheduled target of March 31, the end of its fiscal year.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

RELATED STORIES
Chinese tycoon and Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma would resign as a director of the board next month, SoftBank said. (Photo: Reuters)

SoftBank Group reports record losses as Jack Ma quits board

4 min read . 18 May 2020
Photo: Reuters
wsj

SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son has cash burning a hole in his pocket

5 min read . 15 Sep 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
x
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout