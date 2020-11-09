SoftBank reveals details of controversial derivatives trading

Despite shareholder skepticism, SoftBank has charged ahead with its new public-stock trading arm. The strategy was built around expectations of a volatile third-quarter earnings season, people familiar with the matter said last month. SoftBank has been buying out-of-the-money call options, which deliver returns when share prices rise, and selling calls at even higher prices, one of the people said. Call spreads, as they’re known, cap gains but reduce the initial cost.