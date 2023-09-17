Hello User
Business News/ Companies / News/  SoftBank seeking to invest or partner with OpenAI: Report

SoftBank seeking to invest or partner with OpenAI: Report

1 min read 17 Sep 2023, 08:44 AM IST Bloomberg

SoftBank may invest billions in AI companies, including a possible partnership with Open AI and a potential acquisition of Graphcore.

SoftBank plans to tie up with OpenAI for AI upgradation, says report.

SoftBank is seeking to invest in artificial intelligence companies and may seek to spend tens of billions in the sector, the Financial Times reported.

The company is considering a range of options including a strategic partnership with, or investment in, Open AI, the paper reported, citing two unidentified people familiar with SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son’s views.

SoftBank also has made a preliminary approach to buy Graphcore, a UK-based AI chipmaker, the FT reported. Graphcore denied it had received an offer from SoftBank, and SoftBank declined to comment, according to the FT.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

17 Sep 2023, 08:44 AM IST
