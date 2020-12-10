SoftBank soars on $11 billion DoorDash gain, buyout prospect

DoorDash had 50% of U.S. market share as of October, surging past UberEats, GrubHub and Postmates, according to its filing documents. That number is up from just 17% in January 2018. DoorDash said there is also an opportunity for that market to expand, with fewer than 6% of U.S. residents currently using its service. Revenue in the first nine months of the year more than tripled and its net loss narrowed from a year earlier on a surge in new customers, the company said.