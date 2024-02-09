SoftBank sells majority stake in Paytm before regulatory scrutiny causes stock dive
SoftBank has been offloading Paytm shares regularly since at least November 2022, reducing its stake to around 5% as of January from around 18.5% during Paytm's IPO in 2021.
SoftBank Group Corp. sold a majority of its stake in Paytm before regulatory scrutiny caused the once-celebrated Indian fintech firm’s shares to dive, according to the Vision Fund’s executive managing partner, as per a Bloomberg report.
