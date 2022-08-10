SoftBank to book $34 billion gain by cutting Alibaba stake to 14.6%1 min read . Updated: 10 Aug 2022, 04:59 PM IST
Hit by Chinese crackdown on tech sector Ali baba has lost more than two third of its value since 2020
Hit by Chinese crackdown on tech sector Ali baba has lost more than two third of its value since 2020
Listen to this article
SoftBank Group Corp on Wednesday said it will book an estimated gain of 4.6 trillion yen ($34.08 billion) on settling prepaid forward contracts using shares in Alibaba Group Holding, reducing its stake to 14.6% from 23.7%.