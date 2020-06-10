SoftBank to expand vision fund cuts to as many as 80 workers

SoftBank, led by billionaire founder Masayoshi Son, reported a record operating loss of about $13 billion last month as it wrote down the valuations of companies like WeWork and Uber Technologies Inc. In just one year, the Vision Fund went from the main source of booked profits at SoftBank to the biggest contributor to that loss. Son originally said he hoped to raise a new Vision Fund every two to three years, but he has conceded he can’t attract money now because of the poor performance.