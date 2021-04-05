SoftBank to lead $1.2 billion investment in invitae, reports Dow Jones

SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son has been expanding his investments in publicly traded companies in recent months, including in Amazon.com Inc., Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc. Bloomberg News reported in February that the Japanese-based company planned to spend billions of dollars investing in the biotech and health-care sector. The Invitae investment was made through SoftBank’s asset management group, SB Management, which earlier this year also took a stake of about 6% in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., a DNA-sequencing company. As of Dec. 31, SoftBank’s public holdings also included 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. and AbCellera Biologics Inc.

