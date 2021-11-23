MUMBAI : SoftBank’s $100 billion Vision Fund has promoted its India head Sumer Juneja to managing partner, a person familiar with the development said.

Mumbai-based Juneja was elevated alongside three other investors at the fund including US-based Lydia Jett, who will be the Vision Fund’s first female managing partner.

Vikas Parekh, an Indian-origin executive operating out of Silicon Valley, and China-based Dennis Chang have also been promoted to managing partner.

Juneja is the second managing partner at the Vision Fund out of India after Munish Varma, who is now based in London and oversees India for the Japanese conglomerate.

Juneja joined SoftBank Vision Fund in 2018 as partner and India head, and set up the firm’s India office.

Prior to SoftBank, Juneja was at Norwest Venture Partners, where he led growth equity and venture investments.

An alumnus of London School of Economics, Juneja also previously worked with Goldman Sachs’ Asian Special Situations Group.

Juneja is seen as responsible for diversifying SoftBank’s India portfolio from investments in e-commerce and ride-hailing businesses to segments such as edtech, software-as-a-service (SaaS), business-to-business (B2B) marketplaces and social commerce.

Over the past one year, SoftBank Vision Fund has invested more than $3 billion in India in companies such as Flipkart, food delivery aggregator Swiggy (Bundl Technologies Pvt. Ltd), social commerce business Meesho Payments Pvt. Ltd, B2B firm OfBusiness (OfB Tech Pvt. Ltd) as well as edtech companies Unacademy (Sorting Hat Technologies Pvt. Ltd) and Eruditus Education Pvt. Ltd.

SoftBank Vision Fund has also invested in SaaS companies such as Whatfix and Mindtickle Inc. and led a funding round into used cars-aggregator Cars24.

SoftBank’s Flipkart investment in India was also led by Jett, who leads the firm’s US consumer internet sector team.

Jett has also led SoftBank investments in Indonesian tech company Tokopedia, which was merged with GoJek earlier this year, and South Korean e-commerce retailer Coupang, which went public in the US earlier this year.

Coupang’s $4.6 billion US IPO was the largest by a foreign issuer since Alibaba Group Holding Corp.’s listing in 2014.

Jett said that she didn’t set out to tackle gender barriers, but that she recognizes the significance of adding more high-ranking female investors in an industry where they are rare.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.