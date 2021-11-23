SoftBank VF elevates India head Juneja; Jett named 1st female managing partner

Over the past one year, SoftBank Vision Fund has invested more than $3 billion in India in companies such as Flipkart, food delivery aggregator Swiggy (Bundl Technologies Pvt. Ltd), social commerce business Meesho Payments Pvt. Ltd, B2B firm OfBusiness (OfB Tech Pvt. Ltd) as well as edtech companies Unacademy (Sorting Hat Technologies Pvt. Ltd) and Eruditus Education Pvt. Ltd.

