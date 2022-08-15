SoftBank vision fund drew big Persian Gulf investors. Their bets are floundering6 min read . Updated: 15 Aug 2022, 06:56 PM IST
Saudi Arabia’s and Abu Dhabi’s investment in the technology-focused Vision Fund is lagging behind the market
Five years ago, Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi made an audacious bet on startups, plowing $60 billion into a fund run by investor SoftBank Group Corp. in a bid to diversify their economies and rush into the tech sector.