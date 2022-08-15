SoftBank vision fund drew big Persian Gulf investors. Their bets are floundering
Saudi Arabia’s and Abu Dhabi’s investment in the technology-focused Vision Fund is lagging behind the market
Five years ago, Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi made an audacious bet on startups, plowing $60 billion into a fund run by investor SoftBank Group Corp. in a bid to diversify their economies and rush into the tech sector.
It’s falling far short of expectations.
The recent tech rout has hit SoftBank’s Vision Fund and its biggest investors particularly hard, compounding problems from a string of earlier bad bets that channeled Saudi and Emirati money into a now-defunct robot pizza maker and an office-space leasing company.
SoftBank reported last week that the fund has erased nearly $40 billion in previously announced gains in the 12 months through June 30. With the latest results, the two Gulf states’ $60 billion commitment is worth about $71 billion today, a Wall Street Journal analysis of SoftBank disclosures shows, a return of less than 20% since 2017.
While profitable, the returns lag far behind investments in similar areas over the same period, given that the financial world has had a robust half-decade run, even after recent stock declines.
The Thomson Reuters Venture Capital Index, which replicates venture returns, is up more than 120% in the past five years, while the Nasdaq Composite has more than doubled since May 2017, when the fund launched. The S&P 500 index and the price of oil, the main resource of the two states, are both up over 75%.
The results show the perils the petrostates faced by entrusting so much money to a single company, as part of their broader efforts to build up massive stores of wealth outside of their borders. Softening the blow for the two states has been the surge in energy prices, which means they have been flooded anew with surplus cash.
While the Vision Fund investments initially composed a sizable part of the the two Middle East funds’ overall portfolios, they now represent a small chunk; Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund says it manages assets of $600 billion, up from roughly $200 billion when it invested, and Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Co. is a roughly $300 billion fund. Mubadala in May said its five-year rolling return for its entire portfolio was 12.2% a year. PIF doesn’t publish financials.
The deals were still extraordinary in size: The $100 billion Vision Fund wasn’t only the world’s largest private investment fund ever raised, but more than 30 times the largest venture capital fund at the time.
SoftBank said last Monday that the $87.7 billion the Vision Fund has invested so far was valued at $108.1 billion as of June 30, a gain of over $20 billion.
About 60% of the money the two funds committed is in the form of preferred stock, which delivers a return of 7% a year and limits their risk. Given that the Vision Fund said it had disbursed about $6 billion in those preferred returns so far, the remaining paper gains for the two funds come out to roughly $5 billion after fees and other costs are deducted, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis.
A spokeswoman for Mubadala said the fund was satisfied with the Vision Fund’s performance, adding that five years was a “short window to judge the success of any investment in the technology sector." A spokesman for PIF didn’t respond to requests for comment.
The Vision Fund’s performance is still a moving target. The recent snapshot comes after a historic market plunge and the outlook nine months ago would have been better. The fund is still mostly based in private companies, where valuations are harder to peg and can always go up as companies grow.
The Vision Fund was the brainchild of Masayoshi Son, the risk-friendly Tokyo-based founder and chief executive of SoftBank. Seeking to dominate the venture sector, he found a match for his ambitions in 2016 when he pitched Saudi Arabia’s future crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, at a meeting at the Akasaka Palace in Tokyo, laying the groundwork for a $45 billion commitment. Later, Mr. Son recalled it simply took a 45-minute meeting to raise the money, or “$1 billion per minute," though the details took months to hash out.
Abu Dhabi, the oil-rich capital of the United Arab Emirates, followed suit with its $15 billion commitment via Mubadala.
The fund quickly ran into trouble, as the strategy was one of concentrated big investments in areas that largely proved overvalued.
SoftBank put $3.4 billion from the fund into WeWork—along with $7 billion of its own money—only to watch it fall by 80% when it was clear it was more of an office-space leasing company than tech disrupter. The fund saw similar embarrassing losses on startups in construction, finance and ride hailing.
The Middle East investors privately complained about the prices the tech-investment fund paid for some tech companies, though publicly they backed Mr. Son. The investors, at times, viewed the fund’s decision-making process as chaotic.
While Mr. Son once envisioned raising larger and larger successor funds from the Middle East and other investors around the globe, the early tumult discouraged the Gulf investors from buying into a second Vision Fund in late 2019. After finding tepid appetite from others, Mr. Son used SoftBank’s money alone on the second fund, which has performed worse than the first.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi hoped the companies in which Vision Fund invested would establish operations in their countries, but that has happened only in a few instances.
However, PIF and Mubadala have become major global technology and venture-capital investors in their own right, as an oil-price boom boosts both the Saudi and Emirati economies and fuels new spending and investments.
They have had mixed success. An early PIF investment in electric-vehicle maker Lucid Motors Inc. has soared, but a $3.5 billion bet on Uber is worth one-third less. Mubadala plunged into markets during the pandemic and recently bought into fintech company Klarna Bank AB after its valuation collapsed, bruising earlier investors, including SoftBank’s second Vision Fund.
The Vision Fund could still improve for the Middle East investors, according to Global SWF, a New York-based research firm. It estimates the sovereign funds have made a roughly 84% return on investment on the 18 Vision Fund companies that have already been bought and sold. The remaining portfolio of 80 companies, made up of 57 private firms and 23 public companies, is slightly down from the investment cost, implying a loss today of $1.8 billion that could improve over the remaining seven-year life of the fund, Global SWF said.
But other analysts say the Vision Fund’s private holdings—which include companies such as chip maker Arm and rapid-delivery grocer GoPuff—are still likely overvalued, given that rapidly growing tech stocks have sunk far more than the private holdings’ marks.