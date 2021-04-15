SoftBank Vision Fund profit nears $30 billion on Coupang: Report

Profit in the unit was supercharged by the successful initial public offering of Coupang Inc., the South Korean e-commerce leader which debuted in New York last month. That will account for the lion’s share of what’s expected to be between $25 billion and $30 billion in reported gains for the three months ended March 31, the people said, asking not to be named because the details are not yet public. SoftBank is scheduled to report results on May 12.

