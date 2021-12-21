OPEN APP
SoftBank-backed Indian e-commerce platform Snapdeal filed for an initial public offering on Tuesday, joining dozens of firms in the country that have tapped the capital markets this year.

Snapdeal's IPO consists of a fresh issue of shares worth 12.5 billion rupees ($165.09 million) and an offer for sale of 30.8 million shares, according to its draft prospectus dated Dec. 20. ($1 = 75.7180 Indian rupees)

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

