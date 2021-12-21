1 min read.Updated: 21 Dec 2021, 10:25 AM ISTReuters
Snapdeal's IPO consists of a fresh issue of shares worth ₹12.5 billion ($165.09 million) and an offer for sale of 30.8 million shares, according to its draft prospectus
SoftBank-backed Indian e-commerce platform Snapdeal filed for an initial public offering on Tuesday, joining dozens of firms in the country that have tapped the capital markets this year.
($1 = 75.7180 Indian rupees)