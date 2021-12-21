Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  SoftBank-backed Snapdeal files for initial public offering, issues shares worth 12.5 billion

SoftBank-backed Snapdeal files for initial public offering, issues shares worth 12.5 billion

The Indian e-commerce platform Snapdeal has filed for an initial public offering on Tuesday.
1 min read . 10:25 AM IST Reuters

  • Snapdeal's IPO consists of a fresh issue of shares worth 12.5 billion ($165.09 million) and an offer for sale of 30.8 million shares, according to its draft prospectus

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

SoftBank-backed Indian e-commerce platform Snapdeal filed for an initial public offering on Tuesday, joining dozens of firms in the country that have tapped the capital markets this year.

SoftBank-backed Indian e-commerce platform Snapdeal filed for an initial public offering on Tuesday, joining dozens of firms in the country that have tapped the capital markets this year.

Snapdeal's IPO consists of a fresh issue of shares worth 12.5 billion rupees ($165.09 million) and an offer for sale of 30.8 million shares, according to its draft prospectus dated Dec. 20. ($1 = 75.7180 Indian rupees)

Snapdeal's IPO consists of a fresh issue of shares worth 12.5 billion rupees ($165.09 million) and an offer for sale of 30.8 million shares, according to its draft prospectus dated Dec. 20. ($1 = 75.7180 Indian rupees)

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

 

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!