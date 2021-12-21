This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
SoftBank-backed Snapdeal files for initial public offering, issues shares worth ₹12.5 billion
1 min read.10:25 AM ISTReuters
Snapdeal's IPO consists of a fresh issue of shares worth ₹12.5 billion ($165.09 million) and an offer for sale of 30.8 million shares, according to its draft prospectus
SoftBank-backed Indian e-commerce platform Snapdeal filed for an initial public offering on Tuesday, joining dozens of firms in the country that have tapped the capital markets this year.
Snapdeal's IPO consists of a fresh issue of shares worth 12.5 billion rupees ($165.09 million) and an offer for sale of 30.8 million shares, according to its draft prospectus dated Dec. 20. ($1 = 75.7180 Indian rupees)
