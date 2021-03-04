SoftBank’s back, but Masa’s aura is waning

Singapore could join the bandwagon soon. The country’s exchange is consulting the market on allowing SPACs to go public and could see its first such listing this year if it gets enough support. As many as 10 Indian companies could go public through SPAC deals before the end of the year and the trend could accelerate if Singapore’s blank-check firm listings are permitted, Utpal Oza, head of investment banking for India at Nomura, said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}