SoftBank’s first female director to leave after challenging Masayoshi Son

One area where Kawamoto had a particularly sharp disagreement with Son was over his personal stake in a subsidiary overseeing SoftBank’s controversial options trading program, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named because the details are private. Her opposition came as a surprise to Son and the clashes often left him fuming, one of the people said.Son’s 33% personal stake in the entity known as SB Northstar has also drawn fire from investors who pointed to the structure as a corporate governance concern. On a call with investors and analysts after the earnings announcement in November, Son denied there was a conflict of interest and described it as remuneration for his investment expertise. Other fund managers charge fees, he said. Son added that SoftBank’s board cleared the structure in a vote from which he recused himself.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}