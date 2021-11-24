SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son next big bet: Sleep disorder cures

The proportion of people sleeping less than the recommended eight hours of sleep is rising globally, associated with stress, alcohol intake, smoking, lack of physical activity and excessive electronic media use — all of which costs the nation of Japan as much $138 billion in economic losses each year, according to Rand Corp. Of all adults in Japan, 20% are chronically sleep deprived and 15% feel excessively sleepy during the day, acording to the Japan Preventative Association of Lifestyle-Related Diseases.

