Softbank's Munish Varma resigns from Paytm, PolicyBazaar board

On Friday, the Reserve Bank of India barred the company’s Paytm Payments Bank venture from accepting new customers, adding pressure to the company’s stock. The RBI decision is based on certain “material supervisory concerns" and the restrictions will continue pending a comprehensive audit of its information-technology systems, the central bank said in a statement. Paytm said in response that it is taking steps to comply, including the appointment of an external auditor. Existing customers aren’t affected.