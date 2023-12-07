comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Dec 07 2023 15:57:50
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 998.75 -2.46%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,457.6 -0.13%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 130 -1.37%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 229.85 2.43%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 284.05 1.03%
Business News/ Companies / News/  Softbank's SVF Growth seeks to sell 1.1% stake in Zomato
Back Back
Breaking News

Softbank's SVF Growth seeks to sell 1.1% stake in Zomato

 Livemint

Softbank's SVF growth seeks to sell 1.1% stake in Zomato

Mint ImagePremium
Mint Image

Softbank's SVF growth seeks to sell 1.1% stake in Zomato as reported by Bloomberg

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 07 Dec 2023, 06:05 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App