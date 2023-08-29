SoftBank to sell 1.17% stake in Zomato1 min read 29 Aug 2023, 10:22 PM IST
SoftBank's Svf Growth is set to sell a 1.17% stake in Zomato for around $114 million. The deal comes after other major investors, including Tiger Global and DST Global, offloaded their shares in the food aggregator.
MUMBAI : SoftBank’s Svf Growth (Singapore) Pte. Ltd is set to divest a 1.17% stake in Zomato Ltd on 30 August. The deal is expected to fetch ₹940 crore ($114 million) for the Japanese investor.
