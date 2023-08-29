Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  SoftBank to sell 1.17% stake in Zomato

SoftBank to sell 1.17% stake in Zomato

1 min read 29 Aug 2023, 10:22 PM IST Mayur Bhalerao , Sneha Shah

SoftBank's Svf Growth is set to sell a 1.17% stake in Zomato for around $114 million. The deal comes after other major investors, including Tiger Global and DST Global, offloaded their shares in the food aggregator.

(AP)

MUMBAI :SoftBank’s Svf Growth (Singapore) Pte. Ltd is set to divest a 1.17% stake in Zomato Ltd on 30 August. The deal is expected to fetch 940 crore ($114 million) for the Japanese investor.

According to the term sheet reviewed by Mint, on 30 June, Svf Growth held a 3.42% stake in Zomato. This stake was subject to a 12-month lock-in following Blinkit’s acquisition, that concluded on 25 August. The transfer of the stake from SoftBank to Zomato happened in connection with Zomato’s acquisition of the quick commerce company in 2022.

The floor price of the block deal block deal, according to the document, is 94 apiece, or a 0.7% discount from Tuesday’s closing price on the BSE. The sale is being managed by Kotak Securities Ltd on behalf of the investors.

On 28 August, Tiger Global -backed Internet Fund III Pte Ltd offloaded 123.5 million shares, or 1.44%, at an average price of 91.01 apiece via bulk deal on the BSE. Between 25 July 2022, and 2 August, the New York-based hedge fund sold over 184 million shares, or 2.34%, of Zomato in the open market.

According to data on the bourses, DST Global via its investment firm Apoletto Asia sold nearly 32 million Zomato shares at 90.10 apiece.

Axis Mutual Fund, SBI Life Insurance Co., ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Founders Collective Fund, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore, and Societe Generale picked up the shares of the food aggregator.

On Tuesday, Zomato shares closed 2.54% higher at 94.70 apiece on the NSE.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 29 Aug 2023, 10:22 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.