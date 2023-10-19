Softbank to cut stake in Zomato, plans full exit

As on 30 June, SVF Growth held a 3.42% stake in Zomato. This stake was subject to a 12-month lock-in following Blinkit’s acquisition, that concluded on 25 August. The transfer of the stake from SoftBank to Zomato happened in connection with Zomato’s acquisition of the quick commerce company in 2022. Softbank had earlier invested around $303 million in Grofers between 2015 and 2020. Grofers later became Blinkit.

