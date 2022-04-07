SoftBank’s vision funds are clouded by weak IPO market

Consider some high-profile Vision Funds holdings: Chinese mobile transportation company DiDi last year moved to delist from the New York Stock Exchange because of Chinese regulatory concerns just six months after it raised billions of dollars in an initial public offering. Its shares plunged 44% in a single day last month after the company said it suspended preparations for a Hong Kong listing. Shares in synthetic biotechnology company Zymergen have fallen more than 90% from where they opened in last year’s IPO, after the company said revenue this year would be “immaterial."