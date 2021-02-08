SoftBank’s vision is clearest when markets are rising

SoftBank’s founder Masayoshi Son is clearly upbeat. During Monday’s earnings briefing for the quarter ending in December, he compared SoftBank to a producer of golden eggs. It is surely producing a few lately. Food-delivery company DoorDashnetted $8.3 billion for SoftBank’s $100 billion Vision Fund after an initial public offering in December was well-received. The 40% rise in Uber’s share price last quarter also pushed up the fund’s paper profits in the ride-hailing giant to $3.6 billion. And SoftBank is in the process of selling chip designer Arm to rival Nvidia. The Japanese company booked ¥1.77 trillion of investment gains last quarter, equivalent to $16.7 billion, mostly from the Vision Fund and its $10 billion successor.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in