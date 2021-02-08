SoftBank’s vision is clearest when markets are rising

SoftBank’s vision is clearest when markets are rising2 min read . 09:19 PM IST
Japan’s SoftBank, a big investor in technology companies, has certainly regained its confidence after a humbling 2019. Whether that confidence persists through the next market downturn is another question.
SoftBank’s founder Masayoshi Son is clearly upbeat. During Monday’s earnings briefing for the quarter ending in December, he compared SoftBank to a producer of golden eggs. It is surely producing a few lately. Food-delivery company DoorDashnetted $8.3 billion for SoftBank’s $100 billion Vision Fund after an initial public offering in December was well-received. The 40% rise in Uber’s share price last quarter also pushed up the fund’s paper profits in the ride-hailing giant to $3.6 billion. And SoftBank is in the process of selling chip designer Arm to rival Nvidia. The Japanese company booked ¥1.77 trillion of investment gains last quarter, equivalent to $16.7 billion, mostly from the Vision Fund and its $10 billion successor.
